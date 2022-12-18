Razorbacks lose two commitments from 2023 class

Tight end Jaden Hamm announced his de-commitment while defensive tackle Stephen Johnson flipped to Auburn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks lost two commitments from the 2023 class on Sunday.

Four-star tight end Jaden Hamm announced on Twitter that he's decommitting from Arkansas, and will be making another commitment later in the week.

The tight end from Eudora, Kansas is coming off an official visit at Kansas this weekend. Hamm is listed as the No. 25 overall tight end in the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Earlier in the day, three-star defensive tackle Stephen Johnson announced he was flipping his commitment from Arkansas to Auburn.

The Fayetteville, Ga. native is ranked as the No. 147 defensive lineman in the country and No. 130 overall player in the state of Georgia.