Razorbacks land wide receiver transfer Isaac TeSlaa

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Highly coveted Divison II wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa announced his commitment to Arkansas on Tuesday night. TeSlaa played for Hillsdale College in Michigan this past season.

TeSlaa put up big numbers in 2022, having 68 receptions for 1,325 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was named the Great Midwest Athletic Conference's top offensive player.

TeSlaa visited five division one programs this offseason, including a trip to Deion Sanders and Colorado.

Arkansas has now landed eight transfers this offseason. This marks the Hogs' third receiver pickup in the portal along with Andrew Armstrong (Texas A&M-Commerce) and preferred walk-on Marlon Crockett (Memphis).