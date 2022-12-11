Razorbacks land transfer WR Andrew Armstrong from Texas A&M-Commerce

Armstrong was first-team All-Southland Conference this past season with 13 touchdowns and a conference-high 1,020 receiving yards.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For the second straight day, the Razorbacks have made a big addition from the transfer portal.

Arkansas landed a commitment from Texas A&M-Commerce wide receiver Andrew Armstrong on Sunday night.

Same Person Just Changed The Scenery #WPS 🐗 Let’s get it pic.twitter.com/pepbehIKwe — Andrew Armstrong (@DrewBandz3) December 12, 2022

Armstrong is rated as one the top receivers in the transfer portal, ranked as the 10th best wide receiver in the portal according to the 247Sports Transfer Portal Rankings.

The 6-6, 189 pound wideout from Dallas is coming off a strong sophomore season with the Lions in which he registered 62 catches for 1,020 yards and 13 touchdowns.

His play this season earned him first team all-conference honors as he led the Southland Conference (FCS) in receiving yards and tied for the lead in touchdown catches.

Over his two-year career at A&M-Commerce, Armstrong tallied 77 receptions for 1,317 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Armstrong's arrival will help retool the Arkansas receiving room, with the Hogs' top two pass catchers, who were both transfers, on the way out. Matt Landers is out of eligibility and Jadon Haselwood is heading to the NFL Draft after the two combined for 103 catches for 1,482 yards and 10 touchdowns.