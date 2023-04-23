Razorbacks land North Texas tight end transfer Var'Keyes Gumms

Gumms caught 34 passes for 458 yards and five touchdowns as a freshman for the Mean Green last season.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks added a major piece to their tight end room via the transfer portal on Sunday.

Arkansas landed a commitment from North Texas transfer Var'Keyes Gumms, a 6-foot-3, 230-pound tight end out of Houston, Texas.

Gumms entered the transfer portal on March 23rd, coming off a season that earned him Freshman All-American (The Athletic) and First-Team All C-USA (Coaches) honors.

After appearing in just three games in 2021, Gumms racked up 34 receptions for 458 yards and five touchdowns last season. The reception and yard totals set new single-season records for a North Texas tight end. Gumms led Conference USA in receiving yards for a tight end and finished No. 15 nationally in the same category.