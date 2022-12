Braun played in 26 games across three seasons with the Gators.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks have picked up their first transfer commitment of the cycle.

Arkansas landed Monday former Florida offensive lineman Josh Braun. Braun heads to Fayetteville after three seasons with the Gators in which he played in 26 games. He played in two games this past season.

Blessed and excited to announce that I am furthering my education and football career at the University of Arkansas! Woo Pig Sooie!🐗@CoachSamPittman@CoachCKennedy @RazorbackFB pic.twitter.com/iXak9pnFDe — Joshua Braun (@ElOso72) December 5, 2022