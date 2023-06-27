Razorbacks land commitment from offensive lineman Zuri Madison

The Lexington, Kentucky native is Arkansas' second commit in as many days along the offensive line.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For the second time in as many days, the Razorbacks are adding some muscle up front to their 2024 recruiting class.

A day after landing Fort Smith Southside offensive guard Kobe Branham, the Hogs landed a pledge from offensive lineman Zuri Madison out of Lexington, Kentucky. Madison chose Arkansas over Miami (FL) and West Virginia.

The 6'5", 290-pound lineman made an official visit to Arkansas between June 16th and the 18th, and wound up picking the Hogs less than two weeks later.

The Frederick Douglass High product is rated as a three-star prospect and the No. 3 prospect in the state of Kentucky by the 247Sports Composite Rankings.