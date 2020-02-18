Razorbacks Land Clemson Transfer Xavier Kelly

The Arkansas defensive line just got better with former Clemson defensive tackle Xavier Kelly announcing his decision to transfer to Fayetteville.

I will be finishing out my college career at the University of Arkansas‼️🐗#GodIsGood☝️#GoHogs#WPS — xavier kelly (@xavierkelly22) February 18, 2020

Kelly fills a massive hole after the graduation of Sosa Agim and TJ Smith.

During his 2019 season with the Tigers, he recorded nine tackles, two pass breakups, and a fumble recovery. He combined for 17 tackles in his redshirt freshman and redshirt sophomore year. He was a part of Clemon’s two national championship teams in 2016 and 2018.

Following high school, Kelly had more than 30 offers before ultimately choosing Clemson. He joins the Hogs turning down other schools such as North Carolina, Nebraska, Kansas State, and more.