Razorbacks land Baylor defensive back transfer Alfahiym Walcott

Walcott played in 32 games across three seasons for the Bears.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For the second time this week, Arkansas has added a former Baylor defensive back in the transfer portal.

The Razorbacks on Sunday landed a commitment from former Bears safety Alfahiym Walcott.

Headed to THE HILL💪🏾‼️ pic.twitter.com/cguOMCPfXb — Alfahiym Walcott (@alfahiym3) January 8, 2023

The 6-2, 219-pound safety from Wilmington, N.C. played in 32 games across three seasons at Baylor. This past season, he played in 12 games, registering 80 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception and five pass deflections.

In 2021, Walcott also played in 12 games, tallying 33 tackles and three interceptions. That included a 96-yard interception return touchdown in the Sugar Bowl against Ole Miss, the third-longest INT return in Baylor history.

AL WALCOTT PICK SIX



Dave Aranda’s Bears are up 7-0 pic.twitter.com/a2hs9RD8Hl — The Transfer Portal CFB (@TPortalCFB) January 2, 2022

Walcott joins teammate Lorando Johnson as former Baylor defensive backs to commit to the Razorbacks this week.