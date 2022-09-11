Razorbacks jump into top 10 of AP Poll

Arkansas climbs six spots to No. 10 after its 44-30 win over South Carolina

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For the first time this season, the Razorbacks are in the top 10 of the Associated Press Top-25 Poll.

Arkansas climbed six spots in Sunday's latest rankings, moving up to No. 10 after a 44-30 win over South Carolina.

This is the second time the Hogs have reached the top 10 under Sam Pittman.

The previous time came last season in Week 5, when the Razorbacks were ranked No. 8 going into their meeting with Georgia.

Speaking of Georgia, the Bulldogs are the new No. 1 team in the country.

Georgia switched spots with now No. 2 Alabama, after the Tide edged past Texas 20-19 in Austin. UGA eased past Samford 33-0 at home.

The rest of the top-10 sees consecutive Big Ten teams, with Ohio State at No. 3 and Michigan at No. 4. Clemson rounds out the top five.

Oklahoma checks in at No. 6, followed by USC, Oklahoma State, and Kentucky, jumping 11 spots to No. 9 after a 23-16 upset win at then No. 12 Florida (now at No. 18)

As for the rest of the SEC, Tennessee is up nine places to No. 15 after a 34-27 win on the road at now No. 24 Pitt.

Ole Miss checks in at No. 20, while Texas A&M is one of the big sliders in the poll. The Aggies fall from No. 6 all the way down to No. 24 after being upset 17-14 at home by Appalachian State.

The Aggies were one of three top-10 teams to fall in Week 2, along with Notre Dame (No. 8 to unranked) who also lost to a Sun Belt team at home in Marshall, and Baylor (No. 9 to No. 18) after the Bears lost at now No. 12 BYU.