Razorbacks fall to Ole Miss 13-5, drop into losers' bracket at Men's College World Series.

Arkansas will face Auburn on Tuesday evening in an elimination game.

OMAHA, Neb. — The Razorbacks' path in Omaha became a lot tougher on Monday night.

Arkansas fell to SEC West rival Ole Miss 13-5 at Charles Schwab Field, falling into the losers' bracket of the tournament.

With the loss, the Hogs will now have to win three games over the next three days in order to advance to the Men's College World Series finals.

The Razorbacks will take on Auburn on Tuesday evening (6 p.m., ESPN) in an elimination game. Should Arkansas win that game, it would then need to defeat Ole Miss on Wednesday and Thursday in order to book a spot in the MCWS Finals.

Ole Miss was able to capture the momentum in this game from the jump, while its starter, Hunter Elliot, delivered a gem of a performance, allowing only one earned run in 6.1 innings while striking out four.

Arkansas, meanwhile, did not get the pitching it was hoping for all night, including to start the game from Zack Morris.

The lefty lasted just 0.2 innings, throwing 11 strikes in 25 pitches. The Rebels got on the board with a two-out, RBI single by Kevin Graham.

A walk and hit-by-pitch loaded the bases for Ole Miss, and they made it a 2-0 lead when Morris walked Hayden Dunhurst.

After that bases loaded walk, head coach Dave Van Horn pulled Morris for Evan Taylor, who immediately forced a groundout to get out of the inning without anymore damage.

The Razorbacks were able to pull a run back in the lineup's first turn at the plate. Ole Miss left fielder Kevin Graham lost a Michael Turner fly ball in the sun, and was unable to recover to make the catch.

Turner took advantage, getting to second for an RBI-double that scored Braydon Webb, and the Hogs cut the deficit to 2-1.

Ole Miss was able to add on to its lead though in the next inning, doing so in emphatic fashion.

With two outs, Tim Elko blasted a two-run, 416-foot moonshot to left field to put the Rebels up 4-1.

Arkansas answered with two runs themselves in the bottom of the second. An error at shortstop allowed Robert Moore to reach first, and Jalen Battles moved him to third on a double to right center.

The Hogs then used some small ball to plate a couple of runs. Peyton Stovall drove Moore home on an RBI groundout, and Zack Gregory followed with an RBI sacrifice bunt to push across Battles.

Couldn't do that any better pic.twitter.com/o8ZJC8yYJW — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) June 21, 2022

Arkansas' pitching continued to struggle in the third inning however. Calvin Harris launched a two-run double to left field off of Kole Ramage, and advanced to third on an error, extending the Ole Miss lead to 6-3. With the hit, the Rebels scored two runs in each of the first three innings.

Ramage did make an impressive catch on a line out to the mound to help him get out of the inning without any more runs being scored.

Jaxon Wiggins came in the fourth, and tamed the Ole Miss lineup for a half inning, but the Rebels went back to work in the fifth.

Harris added to his big day at the plate with a two-run jack to right field, before Jacob Gonzalez and Graham added RBI-base knocks to push the Ole Miss lead to 10-3 after five innings. At that point, the Rebels had firm control of the game.