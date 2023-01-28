Razorbacks edged out in Waco, fall to #17 Baylor 67-64

Arkansas drops to 14-7 after close loss in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

The Razorback men's basketball team's road woes continue.

Arkansas held a halftime lead at No. 17 Baylor, but was edged out in the second half, falling 67-64 in Waco.

The loss drops Arkansas to 14-7 overall, and the Hogs are yet to win a true road game this season (0-5).

Despite the result, it was arguably the Hogs' best performance on the road,coming against a Baylor team that came in as winners of five in a row that included a six-point win over No. 9 Kansas.

Arkansas outshot Baylor 51% to 34% from the field. However, the Bears were able to overcome that difference thanks to a +15 differential at the free throw line (Baylor 21-24, Arkansas 6-11) and forcing the Hogs into 15 turnovers.

Ricky Council IV led Arkansas with 25 points while Devo Davis added 16. For Baylor, the guard duo of Keyonte George (24 points) and LJ Cryer (20 points) combined to make 14 of the Bears' 20 field goals.

Davis went to the foul line for with 2.3 second left and Arkansas down by three, 67-64. The first free throw was off the mark, but Joseph Pinion caught the ball in the corner with a chance to tie the game, but his three-point attempt at the buzzer was off the mark.

The Hogs got off to a slow start offensively, as the Bears built a 19-8 lead halfway through the first half thanks to some good shot-making from outside.

Arkansas however, finished the first half on a tear, outscoring Baylor 25-8 the rest of the half and ending on an 11-0 run.

The insertion of Jalen Graham off the bench provided a spark for the Hogs, with Graham tallying 6 points and 7 rebounds in the half. Rick Council IV led the way scoring-wise with 12 points.

The Razorback defense also buckled down, limiting Baylor to 24% from the field in the half, including forcing the Bears to miss 16 of their last 17 shots.

The game became a back-and-forth affair in the second half.

Arkansas got in early foul trouble, with Makhi Mitchell and Jordan Walsh picking up their fourth fouls shortly into the second half. Mitchell would foul out with just under five minutes left in the game.

Baylor was in the bonus just five minutes into the half, and used the free throw line to its advantage the rest of the game (24 total free throw attempts to 12 attempts for Arkansas). Free throws helped put Baylor in front when Flo Thamba hit two to give the Bears a 55-53 lead with 3:37 left.