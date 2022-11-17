Razorbacks down Kent State to move to 4-0

Hogs stay perfect in final home game until December.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas women stayed perfect on Thursday night, knocking off Kent State 80-59. The Hogs now sit 4-0 as they head on the road until December.

The win was the 100th in Mike Neighbors career as the Hogs have their best start to a season since 2019.

Samara Spencer led the way with a season high 22 points, Erynn Barnum pouted in 20 points and six rebounds.

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨@erynnbee_ just earned her second consecutive 20-point game pic.twitter.com/D7Eukt2OHg — Razorback WBB (@RazorbackWBB) November 18, 2022

The Hogs dominated inside scoring 38 points in the paint and twelve second chance points. The offense shot 45% from the field and forced twelve turnovers.