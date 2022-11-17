Razorbacks down Kent State to move to 4-0

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas women stayed perfect on Thursday night, knocking off Kent State 80-59. The Hogs now sit 4-0 as they head on the road until December.
The win was the 100th in Mike Neighbors career as the Hogs have their best start to a season since 2019.
Samara Spencer led the way with a season high 22 points, Erynn Barnum pouted in 20 points and six rebounds.
The Hogs dominated inside scoring 38 points in the paint and twelve second chance points. The offense shot 45% from the field and forced twelve turnovers.
Arkansas will travel to Little Rock on Sunday to take on Trojans before leaving for the Paradise Jam tournament in the Virgin Islands.
RELATED: Hogs land 5-Star commit, Baye Fall