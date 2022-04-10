Razorbacks dominate Auburn in 17-4 victory, earn series sweep

#9 Arkansas launched four home runs en route to first series sweep of SEC play.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Razorback softball broke out the brooms Sunday at Bogle Park.

#9 Arkansas (28-7, 9-3 SEC) dominated Auburn 17-4 behind four home runs, securing the Hogs' first series sweep of SEC play. The Razorbacks outscored the Tigers 28-11 across the weekend's three games.

Arkansas has now won each of its first four series to start its conference slate.

The Hogs offense was on fire, scoring at least four runs in every inning they went up to bat, including plating five in the first inning.

The first inning also saw the first of four Arkansas home runs, a three-run homer from Kacie Hoffman giving the Hogs a 5-0 lead.

That was just the start for Arkansas.

In the next inning, the Razorbacks added two more home runs via KB Sides and Taylor Ellsworth, giving the Hogs a 9-0 lead after just two innings.

In the third inning, Arkansas plated four more runs, except all of those came on just one swing of the bat, as Taylor Ellsworth's grand slam (her second home run of the game) gave the Hogs an emphatic 13-0 lead.

On the grand slam, one of the runners to score was Hannah McEwen, breaking the program record for runs scored in a career.