Razorbacks defeat LSU 7-3 to win the series

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Make it two series wins to start SEC play for Razorback softball.
#10 Arkansas defeated #22 LSU 7-3 Monday night at Bogle Park, improving to 5-1 in SEC play and winning its second series of the conference schedule.
The Razorbacks did most of their damage right from the beginning in the first inning.
A bases loaded hit-by-pitch for KB Sides made it 1-0 Arkansas.
Then that lead ballooned with one swing of the bat by Linnie Malkin.
The grand slam made it 5-0 Arkansas, and the Hogs led the rest of the way.
LSU came back to pull to within 5-3, but RBI base hits from Kacie Hoffman and Taylor Ellsworth helped give the Hogs some more cushion with a 7-3 advantage.
Jenna Bloom improved to 8-0 on the season for Arkansas after allowing three earned runs in three innings.
Next up for Arkansas is a visit to Ole Miss for a series that starts on Friday.