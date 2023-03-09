Razorbacks defeat Auburn 76-73 in thriller to advance in SEC Tournament

Arkansas advances to play Texas A&M in Friday's quarterfinals.

The Razorbacks' first game in the Music City ended on a high note Thursday.

Arkansas, the 10th seed in the SEC Tournament, defeated 7-seed Auburn 76-73 in the second round at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The Hogs' advance to Friday's quarterfinal round against 2-seed Texas A&M.

It was a roller coaster of a game for Arkansas, one that saw a 15-point halftime lead disappear before Nick Smith Jr. hit the go-ahead shot with 16 seconds left.

After Auburn scored the first two points of the game, Arkansas got it going, scoring 10 consecutive points, punctuated by a dunk from Makhi Mitchell, to go up by eight early.

The Hogs remained in front for the rest of the first half, leading by as much as 10 after a Ricky Council IV dunk made it 30-20, before a 6-0 Auburn run made it a 37-33 Razorback lead at the half.

Arkansas started the second half just as hot as it did the first half, going on a 17-6 run out of the break to build a 15-point lead.

However, Auburn again was able to battle back, with a K.D. Johnson layup pulling the Tigers within four, 59-55.

A layup from Johni Broome then made it a three-point game, 70-67 with under three and a half minutes to go.

Arkansas native Allen Flanigan's finish off the glass gave Auburn its first lead since the second minute of the game when the Tigers moved in front 73-72 with 41 seconds left.

Nick Smith Jr. came up in the clutch though for Arkansas, making a tough midrange jumper near the baseline to put the Hogs back up 74-73 with 16 seconds left.

Wendell Green Jr. missed at the other end and Devo Davis picked up the big defensive rebound for Arkansas.