Razorbacks

Razorbacks cruise to 93-49 win over Little Rock

Arkansas improves to 5-0 on the season.
Credit: Arkansas Athletics

Five games, five wins.

The Razorbacks raced past Little Rock 93-49 on Sunday, with the road win improving Arkansas' record to 5-0 to start the season. 

It marks the first time since 2019 that the Hogs have won their first five games to start the season. The Razorbacks are now 3-0 against in-state opponents this season, with the other wins coming against Pine-Bluff and Central Arkansas. 

Chrissy Carr was the star of the show at Jack Stephens Center, posting a season-high 22 points on 7-10 shooting from the field, and four made 3-point attempts.

Erynn Barnum (15 pts), Makayla Daniels (12 pts) and Samara Spencer (11 pts) joined Carr in double figures scoring wise. 

As a team, the Razorbacks shot 63% from the field, while defensively the team locked in to hold the Trojans to just 30% shooting. That included a massive disparity from beyond the arc, with Arkansas shooting 10-19 (53%) from 3-point range while Little Rock went just 1-7 (14%).

The Hogs also managed to win the rebound battle convincingly, outrebounding Little Rock 45-23.

Arkansas will now head to the U.S. Virgin Islands for the Paradise Jam tournament, which the Hogs will get underway Thursday against Northern Arizona. 

