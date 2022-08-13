Razorbacks continue European tour with 74-55 win over Orange 1 Basket Bassano

Arkansas picked up its third win as the tour moved from Spain to Italy.

The Hogs' European tour moved across the Mediterranean from Spain to Italy, but the Razorbacks continued their winning ways.

Arkansas picked up the third win of its tour Saturday when it defeated Orange1 Basket Bassano 74-55 in Lake Como.

Nick Smith Jr. led all scorers with 20 points on 8-fo-14 shooting from the field.

Although Smith Jr. was the only Razorback to score in double figures, three other Hogs finished with nine points, including Anthony Black, Ricky Council IV and Trevon Brazile.

Black in particular stood out with a pair of high flying dunks in the first half, showing off the athleticism that makes him an exciting pairing along with Smith in the Arkansas backcourt this upcoming season.

AB is dunking on literally everyone pic.twitter.com/VloNU2BSUT — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) August 13, 2022

AB Update: Still dunking pic.twitter.com/yEqlVF87WS — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) August 13, 2022

Arkansas did well in transition, outscoring Orange Bassano 27-0 on fast break points and 29-16 on points off turnovers.