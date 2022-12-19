Razorbacks climb to No. 17 in latest women's basketball AP Top-25 Poll

Arkansas remains unbeaten at 13-0, the team's best start since 2013.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorback women's basketball team continues to climb in the rankings.

Arkansas is up four spots to No. 17 in the newest AP Top 25 Poll.

The jump comes with the Hogs sitting at 13-0, the team's best start since the 2013 season.

Arkansas already has two top-25 wins and is coming off an 83-75 win at then No. 16 Creighton in Omaha on Saturday. The Bluejays sit at No. 21 in the latest poll.