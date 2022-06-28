Razorbacks' Ayden Owens-Delerme named a finalist for Bowerman Award

Arkansas junior one of three finalists for 'track Heisman'

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — After a season that saw Ayden Owens-Delerme win two individual National Championships, the Arkansas junior is looking to collect some more hardware.

On Tuesday, Owens-Delerme was named a finalist for the Bowerman Award, also known as the Heisman Trophy of track and field. Since 2009 the Bowerman Award has been given to the top track and field athlete in the country.

Owens-Delerme is looking to be the first Razorback to win the award since Jarrion Lawson back in 2016.The Michigan transfer won the Hepthalon National Title in January and the Decathlon title in May.