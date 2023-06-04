Razorbacks advance to regional final with 6-4 win over Santa Clara

Arkansas avoids elimination, advances to face TCU on Monday needing two wins to move onto super regionals.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Diamond Hogs live to fight another day.

After a 20-5 loss to TCU earlier in the day, Arkansas fell into the loser's bracket, facing an elimination game with Santa Clara to keep its season alive.

The Razorbacks did just that, defeating the Broncos 6-4 Sunday night at Baum-Walker Stadium to punch their ticket to the regional final. Arkansas will have to defeat TCU twice on Monday in order to advance to super regionals.

Arkansas quickly put its defeat to TCU behind it, jumping out to a 2-0 advantage in the first.

Jace Bohrofen opened the scoring, ripping an RBI double that brought Tavian Josenberger home. Ben McLaughlin added to the Arkansas lead when his sacrifice fly to left field scored Bohrofen.

That served as early run support for Brady Tygart, who got the start in his first appearance so far in the Fayetteville Regional. Tygart took good care of the early lead, allowing no runs on just one hit through his first five innings of work.

Jared Wegner gave Tygart an extra run of support in the third with a solo home run, a 409-foot shot to left field.

Pops got POP pic.twitter.com/xxuIJG8LPI — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) June 5, 2023

Arkansas added one more run the following inning on a Parker Rowland RBI single up the middle for a 4-0 lead.

The sixth inning is where the Broncos made the game a little more interesting. With two runners on and two outs, Santa Clara designated hitter Eammon Lance roped a 2-RBI double to left field to cut the deficit in half.

A throwing error later in the frame brought the Broncos within one, with Arkansas holding on to a 4-3 lead. Tygart ended the day with 5.2 innings pitched, three runs (two earned) on three hits and six strikeouts.

Kendall Diggs helped give Arkansas back some breathing room in the eighth, crushing a two-run home run to right field that put the Hogs back up by three, 6-3.

Will McEntire came into the game in relief just two days after tossing over 80 pitches in the first win over Santa Clara. McEntire tossed 2.2 innings of one-run, exiting the game with one out left in the ninth, and Arkansas clinging to a 6-4 lead.