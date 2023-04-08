Razorbacks add commitment from 2024 4-star Juju Pope

The Batesville, Miss. native is Arkansas' fourth commit in the 2024 class.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks added a talented piece to the defensive side of their 2024 recruiting class on Saturday.

Arkansas landed a commitment from 4-star linebacker JuJu Pope out of South Panola High School in Batesville, Mississippi. Pope made his announcement on Twitter.

Pope announced on January 31st that he'd received an offer from Arkansas, the third FBS program to offer him. He chose Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks over offers from other schools including Alabama, Michigan, Oregon and Louisville.

The Mississippi native is ranked as the No. 29 linebacker in the country according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.