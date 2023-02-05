Razorback women's basketball picks up 54-51 road win at Auburn

Arkansas snaps four-game losing streak to get back to .500 in SEC play.

The last two games for Arkansas women's basketball, the Razorbacks held a double-digit lead at halftime.

In both games, the lead evaporated in the second half, but Sunday at Auburn, Arkansas was able to battle back to come out on top.

The Razorbacks hung on for a 54-51 win over the Tigers at Neville Arena, snapping a four-game losing streak. With the victory, Arkansas is now 18-7 on the season and 5-5 in SEC play.

It was a game with little flow, with 54 total fouls called in the game. However, Arkansas was able to power through thanks to a game-high 14 points from Erynn Barnum, clutch free throws late from Makayla Daniels, and forcing Auburn into 22 turnovers.

This matchup with Auburn followed a similar game script to Arkansas' last game, a heartbreaking 76-73 overtime loss to Ole Miss last Sunday.

In both games, Arkansas had a big lead at the half. Against Ole Miss, the lead was 19. Sunday at Auburn, the lead was 13, with Arkansas up 32-19 at the break.

The Hogs were able to build that advantage thank to tough defense that held the Tigers to 28% shooting from the field and 0-9 from three.

Arkansas was led by Saylor Poffenbarger's nine points and six rebounds in the half, accompanied by seven points from Makayla Daniels. The Hogs also took 17 free throws in the half, converting 12 of them.

However, for the second straight game, Arkansas saw that second half lead slip away.

Auburn cut into the lead a little bit in the third quarter, making it a 42-34 ballgame going into the fourth.

The Tigers then started the quarter on a 10-2 run to pull even 44-44, but the madness would wait until the end of the quarter.

The two teams battled back and forth until a Makayla Daniels free throw put Arkansas up 52-51 with seven seconds left.

On the proceeding Auburn inbounds pass, Saylor Poffenbarger was called for an intentional foul, giving the Tigers two free throws and then possession of the ball.

However, Jakayla Johnson missed both free throws for the Tigers, meaning Auburn needed to score on the final possession to take the lead. In a critical mistake though, Auburn was unable to inbound the ball in time, leading to a five second violation.