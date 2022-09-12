Razorback volleyball ranked for the first time since 2015

The Hogs are ranked No. 24 in the latest AVCA poll

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — For the first time in seven years, the Razorback volleyball team is ranked in the top 25.

The Hogs entered the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) poll today at No. 24, marking their first time as a ranked team since 2015.

Arkansas jumps into the rankings riding a six-match win streak in which it has not dropped a single set.

The Hogs have swept two three-match invitationals in a row, doing so at the CSU Tournament in Fort Collins, Colo., and then at the Arkansas Invitational this past weekend in Fayetteville.

Arkansas is 7-1 on the season, with its only loss coming in a series split against Washington to open the season. The Huskies are ranked No. 18 in the latest AVCA poll.

It sets up a huge week for the Razorbacks at Barnhill, as they will host a ranked matchup for the first time since 1998 when No. 5 Georgia Tech visits on Thursday.

The Hogs will then take on another ACC opponent in NC State in their final match before the start of SEC play next week.