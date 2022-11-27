x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Razorbacks

Razorback volleyball headed to NCAA Tournament for first time since 2013

Arkansas will be a No. 6 seed and will face Utah State in Eugene, Oregon on Friday
Credit: Razorback athletics

The Razorback volleyball team is going dancing for the first time in almost a decade.

Arkansas was selected as a No. 6 in the Louisville quarter of the NCAA Tournament.  It marks the Razorbacks' first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 2013.

The Hogs will head to Eugene, Oregon to face Utah State on Friday, with the winner advancing to face the winner of Loyola Marymount/Oregon.

Arkansas finished the regular season with a 20-8 record, including going 11-7 in SEC play. Jillian Gillen and Taylor Head both received All-SEC honors on Sunday.

Now they'll get to continue their season with their first trip to the NCAA Tournament.

More Videos

In Other News

Arkansas witnesses a ref show in Maui | Locked On Razorbacks

Before You Leave, Check This Out