Razorback volleyball headed to NCAA Tournament for first time since 2013

The Razorback volleyball team is going dancing for the first time in almost a decade.
Arkansas was selected as a No. 6 in the Louisville quarter of the NCAA Tournament. It marks the Razorbacks' first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 2013.
The Hogs will head to Eugene, Oregon to face Utah State on Friday, with the winner advancing to face the winner of Loyola Marymount/Oregon.
Arkansas finished the regular season with a 20-8 record, including going 11-7 in SEC play. Jillian Gillen and Taylor Head both received All-SEC honors on Sunday.
Now they'll get to continue their season with their first trip to the NCAA Tournament.