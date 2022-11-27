Razorback volleyball headed to NCAA Tournament for first time since 2013

Arkansas will be a No. 6 seed and will face Utah State in Eugene, Oregon on Friday

The Razorback volleyball team is going dancing for the first time in almost a decade.

Arkansas was selected as a No. 6 in the Louisville quarter of the NCAA Tournament. It marks the Razorbacks' first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 2013.

For the first time in nine years...



THE HOGS ARE GOING DANCING! 🐗💃 pic.twitter.com/1SkaRprPF1 — Razorback Volleyball (@RazorbackVB) November 28, 2022

The Hogs will head to Eugene, Oregon to face Utah State on Friday, with the winner advancing to face the winner of Loyola Marymount/Oregon.

Arkansas finished the regular season with a 20-8 record, including going 11-7 in SEC play. Jillian Gillen and Taylor Head both received All-SEC honors on Sunday.