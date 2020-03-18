Razorback ticket purchasers to receive information on refund options

Arkansas is giving fans options on ticket refunds.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Sports Information

Later this week, fans who have purchased season tickets or single-game tickets for Razorback events canceled due to the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), will receive an e-mail asking for their preference in how they would like to receive or apply any eligible refundable amounts.

Refunds will be available on a pro-rated basis for season ticket holders in baseball (19 games), softball (17 games), track and field (3 events) and gymnastics (1 meet), including suite holders in applicable sports.

Fans who pre-purchased single-game tickets will also receive notification regarding applicable refunds. Only the original purchaser of the tickets is eligible for a refund. Those tickets purchased on a secondary market are not eligible for a refund through the University of Arkansas. In that case, fans are encouraged to contact the individual seller or secondary site used to purchase the tickets.

Those fans who ordered season or single-game tickets, through the Razorback Ticket Center, will receive an individual e-mail for each sport ticket that has been purchased. Therefore, a fan that has purchased tickets for multiple spring sports will receive multiple e-mails related to their preference for refundable amounts related to that specific sport.

Ticket holders will have multiple options for receiving or applying refundable amounts, including:

1. A pro-rated refund based on remaining events in the applicable sport

2. Designating as a donation to be used in support of gameday and hourly workers adversely impacted by cancellations due to the COVID-19 outbreak as well as in continued support of Razorback student-athletes.

3. Designating as a gift for the construction of the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Baseball Development Center (baseball ticket and suite holders only)

4. Application of funds as an account credit to the 2020-21 Razorback Foundation Annual Fund

Fans will be given until Friday, April 3, 2020 to make a designation. For those who do not make a designation by the deadline, a pro-rated refund will be processed to the account holder after April 3, 2020.