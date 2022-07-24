Razorback standout Britton Wilson wins world championship gold with Team USA 4x400 relay team

Wilson ran the third leg for Team USA which won it's third straight gold medal in the event at a world championship.

EUGENE, Ore. — Razorback track and field star Britton Wilson is a world champion.

Wilson won gold on Sunday with Team USA's 4x400 relay team, with the Americans finishing atop the podium with a time of 3:17.79 in Eugene, Oregon.

Eugene was also the site where Wilson won the NCAA title in the 400 meter hurdles. Wilson can now add world champion alongside NCAA champion on her recap of her 2022 season.

2022 World Athletics Championships



4x400 final



Razorback Britton Wilson runs third leg (49.39) on winning USA relay, who won in a world leading 3:17.79



Relay order

50.50 Diggs

49.99 Steiner

49.39 Wilson

47.91 McLaughlin



Wooo Pig Sooie! pic.twitter.com/Xd698cFsrK — Arkansas Track & Field (@RazorbackTF) July 25, 2022

Wilson ran the third leg of the race for Team USA. She was joined on the team by Talitha Diggs, Abby Steiner and Sydney McLaughlin.

It marks the third straight world championships in which the U.S. has won the event, following up on its wins in London and Doha.

It was a tight race when Wilson received the baton, but she helped give her a team a comfortable lead before McLaughlin brought it home for the Americans, helping Team USA win with a time of 3:17:19. Wilson ran the second fastest time on the team with a 49.39, only surpassed by McLaughlin's 47.91.

Wilson was not the only Razorback with a standout day at Oregon22.