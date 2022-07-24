Razorback standout Britton Wilson wins world championship gold with Team USA 4x400 relay team

EUGENE, Ore. — Razorback track and field star Britton Wilson is a world champion.
Wilson won gold on Sunday with Team USA's 4x400 relay team, with the Americans finishing atop the podium with a time of 3:17.79 in Eugene, Oregon.
Eugene was also the site where Wilson won the NCAA title in the 400 meter hurdles. Wilson can now add world champion alongside NCAA champion on her recap of her 2022 season.
Wilson ran the third leg of the race for Team USA. She was joined on the team by Talitha Diggs, Abby Steiner and Sydney McLaughlin.
It marks the third straight world championships in which the U.S. has won the event, following up on its wins in London and Doha.
It was a tight race when Wilson received the baton, but she helped give her a team a comfortable lead before McLaughlin brought it home for the Americans, helping Team USA win with a time of 3:17:19. Wilson ran the second fastest time on the team with a 49.39, only surpassed by McLaughlin's 47.91.
Wilson was not the only Razorback with a standout day at Oregon22.
Fellow Hog, and Puerto Rican decathlete Ayden Owens-Delerme set a personal best in the 1500 meters en route to scoring a national record in the decathlon with a score of 8,532 points. He finished just off the podium in fourth place.