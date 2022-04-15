Razorback softball takes series opener vs. Kentucky 2-1

Chenise Delce struck out nine batters while only allowing one earned run in complete game performance.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A stand-out performance from Chenise Delce lifted the Razorback softball team to a fifth straight win against ranked teams on Friday.

Delce struck out nine batters and only allowed one run in a complete game performance as No. 6 Arkansas battled past No. 12 Kentucky 2-1 at Bogle Park to win the series opener.

In a lower-scoring game than most contests Arkansas has played this season, the Hogs got their key hits in the first and fourth innings.

An RBI-single from Danielle Gibson got the Hogs on the board first.

Then, after Kentucky tied things up in the third inning, Hannah Gamill came through with the go-ahead, solo home run to give Arkansas the 2-1 lead for good.