Razorback softball takes series opener vs. Kentucky 2-1

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A stand-out performance from Chenise Delce lifted the Razorback softball team to a fifth straight win against ranked teams on Friday.
Delce struck out nine batters and only allowed one run in a complete game performance as No. 6 Arkansas battled past No. 12 Kentucky 2-1 at Bogle Park to win the series opener.
In a lower-scoring game than most contests Arkansas has played this season, the Hogs got their key hits in the first and fourth innings.
An RBI-single from Danielle Gibson got the Hogs on the board first.
Then, after Kentucky tied things up in the third inning, Hannah Gamill came through with the go-ahead, solo home run to give Arkansas the 2-1 lead for good.
Arkansas will look to clinch the series tomorrow, with Saturday's first pitch slated for 7 p.m.