Razorback softball takes series against Florida with 14-1 win

Rylin Hedgecock's two home runs power Arkansas to second straight SEC series victory over a ranked opponent.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas softball team scored early and scored often to breeze by Florida in the rubber match of their series Sunday.

Rylin Hedgecock blasted two home runs as the No. 17 Razorbacks crushed the No. 10 Gators 14-1 in five innings to take the series at Bogle Park.

After dropping their SEC opening series against Texas A&M, the Hogs have stormed back with back to back series wins against ranked teams, including taking two out of three last week at Alabama.

Arkansas scored in all four innings it went to the plate in the run-rule victory.

Hedgecock opened the scoring in the first inning, blasting a three-run homer for her 13th home run of the season.

Rylin got that dawg in her pic.twitter.com/gmIecgHSrQ — Arkansas Razorback Softball (@RazorbackSB) March 26, 2023

Arkansas added four more runs in the second inning on four separate hits.

An RBI double from Atalyia Rijo got things started in the inning. Reagan Johnson followed with an RBI single down the left field line, Raigan Kramer added an RBI single and Hedgecock added her fourth RBI on a single through the right side.

The third inning would see Arkansas' offense continue its success, adding five runs in the frame. Johnson and Kramer tallied RBI hits for the second straight inning.

Then Hedgecock stepped up to the plate to add her second three-run home run of the game, and her 14th blast of the season.

RYLIN WITH ANOTHER THREE-RUN BOGLE BOMB pic.twitter.com/HaU7G8zYCK — Arkansas Razorback Softball (@RazorbackSB) March 26, 2023

Hedgecock would finish the day with this stat line: 3-3, 2 HR, 7 RBI, 2 R.

Florida pulled a run back in the top of the fourth before Kristina Foreman responded with a two-run home run in the bottom of the inning.

Chenise Delce then finished off the run-rule victory with a scoreless top of the fifth. Delce earned the win after striking out seven batters and allowing one run on two hits in five innings.