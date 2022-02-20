Razorback softball splits Sunday doubleheader

#10 Arkansas fell to Illinois before rebounding to defeat Western Illinois at Bogle Park.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It was a tale of two games for Razorback softball Sunday at Bogle Park.

#10 Arkansas (7-3) dropped the first half of its doubleheader to Illinois 8-6, before bouncing back to beat Western Illinois 13-3 to earn a split on the day.

Closing out the weekend with a W. pic.twitter.com/v004JTYIXn — Arkansas Razorback Softball (@RazorbackSB) February 20, 2022

In the day's first game, the Hogs jumped out to a 6-2 lead over the Fighting Illini.

But two RBI doubles in the sixth inning pulled Illinois level. Then a solo home run and an RBI double in the seventh inning helped the visitors pull off the comeback victory.

Looking to bounce back in game two. pic.twitter.com/hUhhcasUE4 — Arkansas Razorback Softball (@RazorbackSB) February 20, 2022

Things were much smoother sailing in the second game of the day for Arkansas, where they won via run rule in five innings.

Chenise Delce picked up her second win of the season, allowing three earned runs and striking out four batters in three innings.

Taylor Ellsworth and Kacie Hoffman each homered against Western Illinois.