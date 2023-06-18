Razorback softball picks up commitment from Auburn transfer Bri Ellis

Ellis hit .275 this past season with a team-leading 14 home runs for the Tigers.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorback softball added a big piece to its 2024 roster, adding a transfer commitment Sunday night from a fellow SEC school.

Auburn infielder Bri Ellis posted a picture in Arkansas jersey Sunday night, seemingly indicating her commitment. Ensuing posts from Ellis and head coach Courtney Deifel point toward the former Tiger making her way to Fayetteville.

Okay Razorback family, time to introduce you to Twitter phenomenon Emily Ellis @emilyellis77 — Bri Ellis (@briellis1) June 19, 2023

WOOO PIG🐗💪🏼 — Courtney Deifel (@CoachDeifel) June 19, 2023

Ellis hit .275 this past season at Auburn, including a team-leading 14 home runs as she started all 62 games at first base. She also led the team with a .601 slugging percentage and tallied 42 hits on the season.

In 2022, the Houston, Texas native was the SEC Freshman year, batting .302 with 20 home runs. The mark broke the program's freshman home run record and was the second most by any Auburn player in a single season.

Ellis joins Southern Miss pitcher Morgan Leinstock and Iowa outfielder Nia Carter in committing to the Razorbacks from the portal this offseason.

