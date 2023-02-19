Razorback softball downs Nebraska 6-1

Arkansas finishes the Clearwater Invitational with a three-game win streak.

The Razorback softball capped its weekend at the Clearwater Invitational in winning fashion on Sunday.

No. 4 Arkansas (8-2) downed Nebraska 6-1 its weekend finale, finishing its weekend in Florida with a three-game win streak.

The Hogs started the weekend with losses to Florida State and Duke, before bouncing back to beat Indiana and Louisiana on Saturday.

Arkansas then continued the momentum today, as Robyn Herron and Chenise Delce combined to hold the Cornhuskers to just three hits on the day.

Herron, a native of nearby Tampa, moved to 3-0 and picked up her second win in her return to the Tampa Bay region, striking out five and allowing just one earned run in three innings, with Delce tossing a scoreless final three in relief.

Arkansas trailed 1-0 going into the third inning when Kacie Hoffman took a pitch in the back with the bases loaded, scoring Atalyia Rijo for the Hogs' first run to tie the game.

A bases loaded walk for Hannah Gammill gave Arkansas a 2-1 lead. Cylie Halvorson did the rest of the damage with a pair of 2-RBI hits, a single in the third and double in the fifth.