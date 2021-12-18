Razorback soccer's Kayla McKeon selected by Chicago in NWSL Draft

Red Stars pick the Arkansas midfielder in the third round.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas soccer midfielder Kayla McKeon is the newest Pro Hog.

The Chicago Red Stars selected the Razorback senior in the third round of the NWSL draft Saturday, choosing her with the 37th overall pick.

Pick No. 37 in the 2022 NWSL Draft:@chicagoredstars select Kayla McKeon of @RazorbackSoccer ✅ pic.twitter.com/wMAs217jWD — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) December 18, 2021

McKeon is coming off a redshirt senior season in which she earned 2nd team All-SEC honors for the second straight year. She finished third on the team with six goals and 15 points, helping lead the Hogs to the Elite Eight this season.

Across her career at Arkansas, the Garland, Texas native tallied 35 goals and 24 assists 109 games, starting 105 of those matches.

She'll be the fourth member of the 2021 Razorback soccer team to head to the NWSL. Haley Van Fossen will be her teammate in Chicago, as she signed with the Red Stars as a discovery player back in January.

Parker Goins was selected with the 21st overall pick by Racing Louisville in the 2021 draft, while Taylor Malham also joined Racing Louisville as an undrafted free agent.