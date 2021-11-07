Razorback Soccer falls to Tennessee in SEC Tournament final

Hogs lose in tournament final for sixth straight year

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. — The Razorback soccer team's woes in SEC Tournament finals continue.

Top-seeded Arkansas fell Sunday to No. 2 seed Tennessee 3-0 in Orange Beach, marking the sixth consecutive season the Hogs have lost in the SEC Tournament final.

The Hogs were dominant in the regular season, going 9-1 in conference play, en route to picking up the No. 1 seed in the tournament.

But for the first time this season against an SEC team, Arkansas was shutout, with Tennessee goalkeeper Lindsey Romig making four saves.

The Vols struck first just before halftime. Wrenne French scored on a downward header off of a corner in the 43rd minute, to give Tennessee the momentum going into the break.

From there, Tennessee retained the momentum in the second half, with Jaida Thomas and Hannah Tillett getting on the score sheet, and giving the Vols the 3-0 victory.