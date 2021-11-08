Razorback Soccer earns No. 2 seed in NCAA Tournament

Arkansas will host Northwestern State on Friday for its 1st Round matchup.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Razorback Soccer found out its NCAA Tournament path on Monday.

Arkansas pulled in a No. 2 seed, the highest seeding in program history. That seeding also means Arkansas could possibly host up to three games in Fayetteville.

It will for sure host at least one, as the Hogs will welcome Northwestern State for Friday's 1st round meeting.

The Hogs pulled in a No. 2 seed after winning yet another SEC regular season title, and appearing in a sixth straight SEC Tournament Final. The Razorbacks finished the regular season 5th in the RPI.

Should Arkansas win Friday, they would move on to face the winner of Virginia Tech-Ohio State. Rutgers is the No. 1 seed in the Razorbacks' region.