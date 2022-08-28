Razorback soccer defeats Arkansas State 4-1 in home opener

Two goals in each half gave the Hogs their second win in as many matches.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Razorback Soccer's home opener came a week later than expected, but the goals didn't go anywhere.

Arkansas poured four goals on Arkansas State, defeating its in-state opponents 4-1 at Razorback Field for a win in the first home game of the season.

Anna Podojil led the way for the Hogs with a goal, an assist, and a shot that led to an own goal, while Shana Flynn tallied the first goal of her Hogs' career.

Podojil opened the scoring in the 24th minute with a calm finish from the penalty spot after Sophia Aragon drew the penalty.

Flynn made the Hogs' lead 2-0 just before halftime. She received the ball just inside the edge of the box, and fired a low shot to the far corner, bouncing in off the post.

Thought we felt another one coming. Today it was Shana Flynn. https://t.co/fLHXCTUyGY pic.twitter.com/8XlxrfsDJx — Razorback Soccer (@RazorbackSoccer) August 28, 2022

The Razorbacks tallied two more goals in the second half.

11 minutes into the second half, Anna Podojil fired a corner kick to the near post, with Ava Tankersley rising to direct the header into the back of the net.

The Hogs scored once more on an own goal later in the half, while Sydoney Clarke pulled one back for Arkansas State in the last minutes of the game.