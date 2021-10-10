Razorback Soccer beats Vandy in OT for 11th straight win

The 1-0 victory keeps #7 Arkansas unbeaten in SEC play

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — To say the Razorback soccer team is on a roll would be an understatement.

No. 7 Arkansas picked up its 11th straight victory Saturday, defeating Vanderbilt 1-0 in Nashville.

The Hogs had to dig deep to beat their SEC counterparts, scoring the game's only goal with less than eight minutes left in overtime.

Sophia Aragon slipped Parker Goins through on a nice through ball, and Goins remained cool in front of goal to slot home the game-winner.

Music to the ears in Nashville 🎼 pic.twitter.com/iCzgVuzi4u — Razorback Soccer (@RazorbackSoccer) October 10, 2021

The Hogs had twice as many shots as the Commodores (14-7) and four times as many on target (8-2), but it was the eighth and final shot on goal that sealed the deal.

Beating Vanderbilt not only extends the Arkansas' win streak, but it also serves as a little bit of revenge. The Razorbacks fell to the 'Dores in last year's SEC Tournament final after the Hogs had already won the conference regular season title.

With the win, Arkansas remains unbeaten in SEC play, improving to 6-0.