Razorback Soccer beats LSU 2-1 in SEC quarterfinals

The top-seed Hogs move on to Thursday's semifinals in Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. — Arkansas went 9-1 in conference play in the regular season, en route to earning the top seed in the SEC tournament.

The Hogs' only loss: a 4-2 loss at LSU in the regular season finale that snapped a 14-match winning streak.

Tuesday in Orange Beach, the Razorbacks got revenge when it mattered.

No.1 seed Arkansas took care of business against No. 9 seed LSU, beating the Tigers 2-1 in the SEC quarterfinals.

The star of the show for the Hogs was forward Anna Podojil. Entering Tuesday as the team's leading scorer, she came up big with a goal in each half to help Arkansas build a 2-0 lead that it eventually saw out for the win.

Flipped the field pic.twitter.com/IfczDXWQol — Razorback Soccer (@RazorbackSoccer) November 2, 2021

Snuck it through pic.twitter.com/isiPxGrMPA — Razorback Soccer (@RazorbackSoccer) November 2, 2021