Razorback Soccer beats LSU 2-1 in SEC quarterfinals

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. — Arkansas went 9-1 in conference play in the regular season, en route to earning the top seed in the SEC tournament.
The Hogs' only loss: a 4-2 loss at LSU in the regular season finale that snapped a 14-match winning streak.
Tuesday in Orange Beach, the Razorbacks got revenge when it mattered.
No.1 seed Arkansas took care of business against No. 9 seed LSU, beating the Tigers 2-1 in the SEC quarterfinals.
The star of the show for the Hogs was forward Anna Podojil. Entering Tuesday as the team's leading scorer, she came up big with a goal in each half to help Arkansas build a 2-0 lead that it eventually saw out for the win.
The Razorbacks will be back in action at 5pm (SEC Network) on Thursday in the semifinals, when they take on the winner of South Carolina-Auburn.