Razorback Soccer advances to Elite Eight with win in penalty kicks over Memphis

Arkansas' third round win punches the Hogs' ticket to the national quarterfinals for the second consecutive season.

Arkansas soccer is headed back to the Elite Eight.

Colby Hale's squad was tied with Memphis 3-3 at the end of extra time but edged past the Tigers 3-2 in penalty kicks to advance to the national quarterfinals for the second straight season.

Arkansas will now face Florida State with a trip to the Hogs' first College Cup in program history on the line.

The Razorbacks jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first half thanks to Jess De Filippo.

Not once, but twice in the first half, at the 11th and 37th minute, De Filippo rose and sent headers into the top right corner of the net to give the Hogs the early advantage.

Memphis would strike back in the late first half. Lilly Huber and Jocelyn Alonzo scored three minutes apart, in the 40th and 43rd minutes, to tie things up.

The match remained tied until nine minutes remained in the second half. Madness in the 18-yard box led to Zoe Susi redirecting the ball across the goal line, and handing Arkansas a 3-2 lead.

But the Tigers would once again find an equalizer at the end of a half, as Mya Jones scored with under three minutes left in the match to tie things at 3-3.

After a scoreless extra time, the two teams headed to penalties, where Arkansas had more than one goalkeeper come up huge.

Tied 2-2 in the shootout, Sierra Cota-Yarde snuck her penalty in the lower left hand corner to give Arkansas the 3-2 lead in the shootout.

Then with Jones taking the do-or-die penalty for Memphis, Grace Barbara came up with her second save of the shootout to clinch the win for the Razorbacks.