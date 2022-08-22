Razorback Soccer adds road game at Grand Canyon

The Hogs and Antelopes will meet for the first time on September 11th.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The No.8-ranked Arkansas soccer team has added a road game at Grand Canyon to its schedule.

The Hogs and Antelopes will meet for the first time on September 11th at 8 p.m. CT.

Both teams won their respective conference titles last season, with GCU winning the Western Athletic Conference (WAC).

The addition of this game comes after the Hogs lost a game over the weekend. Arkansas was slated to host its home opener this past Sunday against DePaul, but the game was canceled due to covid-related issues within the Blue Demons program.