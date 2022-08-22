Razorback Soccer adds road game at Grand Canyon

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The No.8-ranked Arkansas soccer team has added a road game at Grand Canyon to its schedule.
The Hogs and Antelopes will meet for the first time on September 11th at 8 p.m. CT.
Both teams won their respective conference titles last season, with GCU winning the Western Athletic Conference (WAC).
The addition of this game comes after the Hogs lost a game over the weekend. Arkansas was slated to host its home opener this past Sunday against DePaul, but the game was canceled due to covid-related issues within the Blue Demons program.
Arkansas will already be out West before it visits Grand Canyon, as it will be on the road at BYU earlier in the week on September 8th.