Razorback Quincey McAdoo in stable condition after car crash

Razorback Football tweeted the news on Tuesday afternoon.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Razorback Defensive Back Quincey McAdoo is in stable condition and recovering after a car crash on the morning of May 1, according to the football program.

McAdoo was transported to Washington Regional Hospital after the crash where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

"Our sole focus now is supporting Quincey during his recovery," Razorback Football said.

McAdoo is an Arkansas native, playing football since the age of 4. He swapped from wide receiver to defensive back and shined for the Hogs last season.