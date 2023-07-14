Razorback pitcher Zack Morris enters transfer portal

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas pitcher Zack Morris has entered the transfer portal, becoming the fifth Diamond Hog to do so this offseason.
The move, first reported by D1Baseball, means Morris joins Harold Coll, Sean Fitzpatrick, Mason Neville and Isaac Webb as Razorbacks to enter the portal.
The Cabot appeared in 61 games over four seasons at Arkansas, tallying an 8-5 record with a 4.77 ERA in that span.
Morris made 18 appearances this past season, but his best season on the hill came in 2022, going 6-1 with a 2.31 ERA in 22 appearances, helping lead the Razorbacks to a deep run at the College World Series.