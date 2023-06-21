Razorback Foundation introduces new executive director

Ryan White has been selected to lead the Razorback Foundation as Executive Director starting July 10, 2023.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On June 21, the Razorback Foundation Board of Directors announced the appointment of a new executive director.

White comes to Arkansas from the University of Kansas where he served as the Senior Associate Athletics Director for Development.

“I am truly humbled and grateful for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to lead the Razorback Foundation,” said White. “I want to personally thank Kevin Scanlon, Angela Ryan, JJ Hurley, and the rest of the search committee for entrusting me with this role during such a critical time in college athletics. I look forward to serving our passionate supporters, Razorback Nation, and the great state of Arkansas. There isn’t a better time to be a Razorback and know our best days are ahead!”

White has spent his entire career in collegiate athletics with stints at North Carolina State University’s Wolfpack Club, University of Virginia’s Virginia Athletics Foundation, and Ohio University’s Ohio Bobcat Club.

In 2016, he was named to the Executive Committee of the National Association of Athletic Development Directors (NAADD) and currently serves as president.

“Ryan brings decades of experience that will be crucial to the mission of the Razorback Foundation,” added Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek. “He understands what it takes to be successful at a major program and I’m confident in his abilities to provide valuable support to our organization. Ryan and I worked together previously at the University of Virginia. I was impressed with his fundraising abilities then and look forward to working with him again here at Arkansas.”