Two Razorbacks selected on final day of NFL Draft

The Cowboys drafted defensive lineman John Ridgeway, while defensive back Montaric Brown is headed to the Jaguars.

Two Razorbacks were selected Sunday in the third and final day of the NFL Draft.

Defensive lineman John Ridgeway was the first to hear his name, going to the Dallas Cowboys in the 5th round with the 178th overall pick.

Ridgeway becomes just the second Razorback selected by Jerry Jones' team since the Cowboys took running back Felix Jones in 2008.

The 6-foot-5 defensive lineman played a big role for the Hogs' defense this past season.

In his lone year in Fayetteville after transferring from Illinois State, Ridgeway tallied 39 tackles, including four tackles for loss and two sacks.

@ridgeway_79 The Dallas Cowboys got a good one. Tough, loyal, plays hard. Congrats big man! #turnthatdamnjukeboxon — Coach Sam Pittman (@CoachSamPittman) April 30, 2022

Then in 7th round, it was Montaric Brown's turn to his name selected, going to the Jacksonville Jaguars with the 222nd overall pick.

Brown proved to be a ballhawk this past season for the Razorbacks, tying for the SEC lead in interceptions with 5, which landed him as a first-team All-SEC selection.