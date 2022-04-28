Treylon Burks selected by Tennessee Titans in 1st Round of NFL Draft

Burks becomes first Razorback selected in first round since Detroit drafted Frank Ragnow in 2018.

Treylon Burks made his pro football dreams come true Thursday night.

The Tennessee Titans selected Burks in the first round of the NFL Draft with the No. 18 overall pick.

The former Arkansas standout receiver is the first Razorback selected in the NFL Draft's first round since the Detroit Lions selected offensive lineman Frank Ragnow with the No. 20 overall pick in 2018.

Burks was invited to attend the draft in Las Vegas, but watched the event with his family in Searcy, Ark.

Tennessee selected Burks with pick No. 18 after acquiring that pick from Philadelphia in a trade that sent WR A.J. Brown to the Eagles.

The former Hog was the sixth wide receiver selected in the first round, selected behind the following wideouts:

- Drake London (USC) - No. 8 overall, Atlanta Falcons

- Garrett Wilson (Ohio St.) - No. 10 overall, New York Jets

- Chris Olave (Ohio St.) - No. 11 overall, New Orleans Saints

- Jameson Williams (Alabama) - No. 12 overall, Detroit Lions

- Jahan Dotson (Penn St.) - No. 16 overall, Washington Commanders

There now will be two former Razorbacks in the Titans' wide receiver room, with Cody Hollister also in Tennessee.

Burks finished his collegiate career as one of the greatest Razorback receivers in program history. In three seasons in Fayetteville, the Warren, Ark. native tallied 146 receptions for 2,399 yards and 18 touchdowns.

A significant portion of that production came this past season for the Hogs, a season in which Burks earned first team All-SEC honors.

Burks led the team in catches (66), receiving yards (1,101) and receiving touchdowns (11), and became just the fourth Razorback ever to reach 1,000 receiving yards in a season.