Razorback Football

Treylon Burks agrees to contract terms with Titans

Rookie deal will be worth just over $14 million over four years.
Credit: AP
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks warms up at the NFL football team's rookie minicamp Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Treylon Burks has agreed to terms on his rookie deal with the Tennessee Titans.

Burks' rookie contract will be a four-year deal worth $14,369,590, and will be fully guaranteed with a fifth-year option, per ESPN's Field Yates.

The Titans selected Burks in the first round of last month's NFL Draft, taking the former Arkansas wide receiver with the No. 18 overall pick, making Burks the highest drafted Razorback receiver.

Tennessee acquired that pick in a trade with Philadelphia that sent star receiver AJ Brown to the Eagles, so Burks should have the opportunity to step into significant playing time as a rookie.

Credit: AP
Tennessee Titans wide receivers Brandon Lewis (84), Treylon Burks (16) and Reggie Roberson (88) warm up at the NFL football team's rookie minicamp Friday, May 13, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

The Warren, Ark. native enters the NFL coming of an All-SEC first team season at Arkansas, leading the Razorbacks in receptions (66), receiving yards (1104) and receiving touchdowns (11).

Burks and the Titans begin their preseason on August 11 against the Baltimore Ravens, and will open the regular season at the New York Giants on September 11.

