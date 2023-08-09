Tips to prepare for Razorback Game Day

The Arkansas Razorbacks playing their first game at Razorback Stadium of the 2023 football season against the Kent State Golden Flashes.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks will take on the Kent State Golden Flashes on Saturday for the first game at Razorback Stadium of the 2023 football season.

Senior Athletic Director Kevin Trainor said that, as Coach Pittman and the Hogs have been preparing for Saturday, so have the teams behind the scenes. He explains they've been working since the summer to prepare Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium for the season.

Saturday's game could see over 70,000 fans in attendance. Last week's game against West Carolina at War Memorial Stadium received complaints from fans. Among the issues were ticketing and water. For fans planning to attend, Trainor says they could avoid one of those issues ahead of time.

“If you're coming out to the game, be sure to get here early, download those tickets early. Again, screenshots of tickets will not work this season. So make sure you get it into your wallet,” he said.

Trainor explains that large crowds could cause issues when attempting to connect to the Wi-Fi or use service in the area, which could hold up lines.

The large crowds coming onto campus could cause traffic issues on Saturday as well. The University of Arkansas Police Department (UAPD) says there's over 200 officers that will direct traffic before and after the game. UAPD Captain Gary Crain says thankfully there are not a lot of changes to traffic through the hill other than during kickoff time. He suggests fans begin planning their travel ahead of time to avoid any extra traffic issues.

“We want everyone to allow themselves plenty of time to get here and get in their seats, if they want to see kickoff, traffic will be moving slow,” Captain Crain said. “It helps a lot of people with parking passes and season ticket passes, if they know where their lot is to approach the campus from that side of Fayetteville.”

Captain Crain does ask drivers to pay attention and watch for officers directing traffic. He says if a vehicle has a hang tag on their rearview mirror, “officers recognize that, and they have a good idea of the end as to which direction that driver should be going.”

There will also be shuttle services running for any attendees needing a ride to and from their lots and the stadium. Those extend all the way to Downtown Fayetteville. Once on the hill, though, the university invites fans to find a tailgate and join the festivities.

“We know fans will be around campus, tailgating with family and friends. Just ask them to be respectful of the campus, pick up your trash when you leave. We want you to have a great time preparing for the game and then come into the stadium and cheer on the Hogs,” Trainor said.

“If you have an empty disposable water bottle. You can bring it in. There'll be filling stations with a three o'clock kickoff, it's going to be warm. There are cooling stations and also free water available if you have, again, a disposable water bottle. So prepare early. Get some shade, maybe bring a hat, prepare for the heat,” Trainor added.

One easy way to prepare ahead of time is to also check out Razorback Athletics' Interactive Gameday Guide. You can find information on parking, shuttles, or even tailgating. Their website states, “Use this to enhance your experience getting to, from, and around Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on gameday.”

