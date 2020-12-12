Tide roll over Arkansas in regular season finale

Alabama scores 49 unanswered points to take down Hogs

In their final game of the regular season Alabama knocked off Arkansas, 51-3. The Hogs finish the 2020 regular season 3-7.

Feliepe Frank was back in at quarterback for the Hogs, but Grant Morgan was out for his final home game.

Arkansas would punt on their opening drive and the Tide would start in Hogs territory. The Hogs defense would hold their ground on 3rd and 2, but Will Reichard would hit the 45 yard field goal to give Alabama the lead.

The Arkansas offense would have a response. Franks would hit Trelon Smith on 3rd and 4 to get the Razorbacks deep in Tide territory. The Hogs drive would stall at the nine yard line, but Matthew Phillips would hit the field goal to tie the game at three.

Later in the quarter KJ Jefferson would get his first crack at quarterback. The offense would go three and out and DeVonta Smith took the punt 84 yards for a touchdown. The Tide led 10-3 at the end of the first quarter.

Alabama would strike once again on their next drive. Najee Harris would finish off an eight play 49 yard drive with a touchdown. Alabama had a 17-3 lead with the game slipping away from Arkansas.

On the next Hog drive, Franks would fumble on the first play from scrimmage. Alabama would recover on the Arkansas six yard line. On the next play, Harris scored his second touchdown on the game. Alabama led 24-3.

The Tide would make it three straight drives with a touchdown on their next drive. Thanks to Arkansas penalties and clinical work by the Alabama offense it was 31-3 nearing the half.

Brian Robinson Jr. would rush in his second touchdown of the game to wrap up the first half, making it 38-3. Arkansas only had 14 rushing yards and 70 total yards in the first half.

In the second half Hayden Henry was ejected for a targeting call on Alabama quarterback Mac Jones.