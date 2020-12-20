Arkansas to play in 2020 Texas Bowl

Hogs to take on TCU on New Years Eve

On Sunday Arkansas football announced that the team has accepted a bid to the Texas Bowl. The Hogs will take on the TCU Horned Frogs on New Years Eve at 7 p.m.

The game will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The stadium is also the home of the Houston Texans.

Sam Pittman gets his team to one of the better bowl games after going 3-7 in his first regular season.

The Razorbacks last played in the Texas Bowl in 2014, knocking off the Texas Longhorns 31-7. This is the Hogs first bowl appearance since 2016.