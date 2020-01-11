Texas A&M runs over Arkansas in Halloween romp

Hogs defense has no answers in 42-31 loss

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A change in location didn't change the outcome for the Hogs in the Southwest Classic. Whether it's in Arlington or College Station, Arkansas hasn't beaten Texas A&M in nine straight tries, including now Halloween night in College Station.

It didn't seem that way at the start, with the Hogs marching 87 yards on 12 plays on their first drive, capped by a six-yard beauty from Franks to Burks. But i as the much hyped Arkansas defense that struggled from then on.

After a quick first possession, Texas A&M scored on six straight possessions, four before the half to take a 28-14 lead into the break. AJ Reed knocked through a 24 yard field goal to start the second half scoring, but the Aggies replied with another touchdown to nullify any Razorback momentum.