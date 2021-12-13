Siloam Springs' Hunter Talley commits to Arkansas

Panthers quarterback will make the move to tight end for the Hogs.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Hunter Talley is staying home.

The Siloam Springs quarterback took to Twitter to announce he is committing to Arkansas as a preferred walk-on, where he will play tight end for the Razorbacks.

"Everything about the program is top notch," Talley said. "Getting to spend some time with Coach Pittman and Coach Loggains is what really sold it for me. They’re guys that I look forward to spending the next 4-5 years learning from and I know they’ll help me reach my highest potential."

Blessed to announce I’m committed to the University of Arkansas! I’m proud to be able to represent my home state! It’s been a dream of mine since I was little, and I’m beyond excited it’s a reality. Go Hogs! @CoachSamPittman @Dowell_Loggains pic.twitter.com/ddeZ5ChiLa — Hunter Talley (@huntertalley_) December 12, 2021

Listed at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, Talley certainly has the physical traits to make the move to the tight end position.

"The recruiting process was very fun," he said. "I got to spend a lot of time on campus and around the program before committing. I got to attend several home games and go in the locker room after the game."

He also showed a knack for making big plays for Siloam Springs this past season, accounting for 37 total touchdowns. He'll hope to score touchdowns now for the Razorbacks beginning in 2022.

"It’s just a place I see myself being very happy and successful," Talley said.